HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.41. 15,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 12,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,152 shares during the quarter. HCM Defender 500 Index ETF makes up 16.5% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 61.59% of HCM Defender 500 Index ETF worth $82,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

