Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 129 ($1.69).

LON:HAS opened at GBX 155.70 ($2.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.25 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 162.20 ($2.12). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.34. The stock has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -311.40.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

