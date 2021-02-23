HashBX (HBX) Market Capitalization Tops $611,474.66

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 69.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. HashBX has a market capitalization of $611,474.66 and approximately $57.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00053846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.32 or 0.00709452 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00031875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00037885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00058609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003467 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.