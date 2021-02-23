Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of HASI stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.