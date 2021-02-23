Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.68

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 5419 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $530.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 337.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

