Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is involved in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic medical devices to treat cardiac and vascular diseases. Its product candidates consists of the porcine tissue based VenoValve, which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat Chronic Venue Insufficiency; CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery and a porcine tissue based heart valve, is an ideal candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is based in IRVINE, United States. “

Shares of HJLI stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

