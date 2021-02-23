Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 704 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 43,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 270,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 75,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

