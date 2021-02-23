Guild Esports Plc (GILD.L) (LON:GILD) Trading 4.7% Higher

Guild Esports Plc (GILD.L) (LON:GILD)’s share price rose 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.09). Approximately 2,384,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,177,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £34.46 million and a PE ratio of -7.39.

Guild Esports Plc (GILD.L) Company Profile (LON:GILD)

Guild Esports Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses to own and operate an esports team. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. Guild Esports Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Plc (GILD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports Plc (GILD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.