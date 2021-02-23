GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Director William D. Green Buys 7,400 Shares

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Director William D. Green purchased 7,400 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00.

GTYH traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 14,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.37. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in GTY Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

