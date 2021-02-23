GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.12% of ZAGG worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of ZAGG by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZAGG by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZAGG in the 3rd quarter worth $1,249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ZAGG by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ZAGG in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZAGG stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ZAGG Inc has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZAGG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

