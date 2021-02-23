GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 5,125 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $123,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $228,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $800.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $20.68.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

PBF Logistics Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

