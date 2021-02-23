GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 17,177 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 17,177 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,185 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRC stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.99 million, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.64. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,707.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,439,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

