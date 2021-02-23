GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $124,000 in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of United Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 247,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,902 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in United Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Insurance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Shares of UIHC stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

UIHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Michael Hogan purchased 7,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Maroney purchased 9,400 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,779 shares of company stock worth $99,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.