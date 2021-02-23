GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Castlight Health worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,379,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSLT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 372,761 shares in the company, valued at $559,141.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,421 shares of company stock worth $322,516. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $266.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

