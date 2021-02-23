Grin Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000831 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,931.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,564.81 or 0.03197948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.70 or 0.00365205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.09 or 0.01056755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.93 or 0.00408587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.19 or 0.00376433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.27 or 0.00253957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 66,217,200 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

