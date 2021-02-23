Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GRFS stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Grifols has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Grifols during the third quarter valued at $38,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 406.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 962,838 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at $12,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 20.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,046,000 after acquiring an additional 629,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 443,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

