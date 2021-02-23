Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Critical Contrast

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlas Financial and Greenlight Capital Re, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A N/A Greenlight Capital Re -16.48% -15.47% -5.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Greenlight Capital Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $120.60 million 0.02 -$20.43 million N/A N/A Greenlight Capital Re $538.15 million 0.51 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats Atlas Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business autos. The company distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

