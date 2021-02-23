Greenleaf Trust Sells 251 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $394.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.56, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.00 and a 200 day moving average of $406.59.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

