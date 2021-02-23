Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,494 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

WFC opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

