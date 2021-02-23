Greenleaf Trust Purchases 261 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,188. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Argus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

