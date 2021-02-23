Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 182.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 931,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,307,000 after buying an additional 602,193 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 73.4% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,647,000 after buying an additional 592,590 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after buying an additional 365,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,785,000 after buying an additional 311,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

