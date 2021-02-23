Greenleaf Trust Has $718,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,502 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 167,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MUFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

