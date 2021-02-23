Greenleaf Trust Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Diageo were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $170.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.67. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 79.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

