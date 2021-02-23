Greenleaf Trust Buys 155 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $180.55 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $185.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

