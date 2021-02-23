Greenleaf Trust Acquires 24 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total value of $45,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,127.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,205.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,087.95.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.