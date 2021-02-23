Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares fell 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.23. 660,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 952,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $580.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.74.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $36,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,100 shares of company stock valued at $680,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

