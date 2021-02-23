Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $5.01 on Tuesday, reaching $47.62. 36,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.95.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
