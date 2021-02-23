Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.06-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Green Dot also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.06-2.15 EPS.
Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.63. 670,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,739. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.
GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Green Dot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.67.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
