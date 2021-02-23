Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Trading 8.8% Higher

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 12,994,942 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,720,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPL. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the third quarter worth $77,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 484,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

