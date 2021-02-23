Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $14.88 Million Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 154.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,872 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,340,000 after purchasing an additional 281,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,996,000 after purchasing an additional 129,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 83.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,870,000 after buying an additional 1,349,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in IAA by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,886,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after acquiring an additional 668,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IAA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,807,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after acquiring an additional 93,541 shares during the period.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA stock opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. Analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.