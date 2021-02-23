Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $11.28 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Kemper by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 406,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

