Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 122,440 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

XOM stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

