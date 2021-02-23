Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,191 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGIO opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

