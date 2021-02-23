Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 106,843 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,843 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,270.00%.

CWEN has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

