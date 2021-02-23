GravityCoin (GXX) Hits Market Capitalization of $113,523.91

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $113,523.91 and $436.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.52 or 0.00482556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00068889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00085230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00057306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.99 or 0.00489102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00071903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026823 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,269,299 tokens. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

