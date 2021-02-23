Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.35% of Graco worth $41,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after acquiring an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 326,846 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after acquiring an additional 105,266 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.14. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,496 shares of company stock worth $6,410,310. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

