Goldcoin (GLC) Price Tops $0.0892

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $2,573.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0892 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00363161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

