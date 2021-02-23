Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Trading 6.9% Higher

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.96. 1,547,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,611,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $219.90 million, a PE ratio of -295.70 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 147,269 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 327,344 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,640,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 489,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 112,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gold Resource by 1,204.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 430,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

