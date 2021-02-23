Gold Resource (GORO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gold Resource stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $219.90 million, a PE ratio of -295.70 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a boost from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GORO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

