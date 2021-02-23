Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

GFI stock opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

