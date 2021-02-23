Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 3,061,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 1,224,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
