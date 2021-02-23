Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) was down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 3,061,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 1,224,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Santander lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 479,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 316,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 401,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

