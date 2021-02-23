goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.81 EPS.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.25.

TSE:GSY opened at C$128.35 on Monday. goeasy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$21.08 and a 52 week high of C$128.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$103.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.97.

In related news, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50.

About goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

