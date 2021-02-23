Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $236.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $236.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.25.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $214.64 on Friday. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.07. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Globant by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Globant by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,741,000 after buying an additional 75,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Globant by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,941,000 after buying an additional 65,583 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

