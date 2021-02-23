GlobalBoost-Y Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,630.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.87 million and $11,630.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,044.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.97 or 0.03196871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00356145 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.74 or 0.01060138 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.05 or 0.00425233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.82 or 0.00382230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00258297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022767 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

