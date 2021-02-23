Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.14. Approximately 9,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 137,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 1.01% of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

