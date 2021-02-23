Global Digital Content (GDC) Trading 46.5% Lower Over Last Week

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded down 40.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $11.82 million and $69,915.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00355774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003252 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

