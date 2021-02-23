Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.84

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $11.93. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 131,163 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $395.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

