Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $79.47 on Thursday. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

