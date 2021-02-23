Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 595,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 128,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

