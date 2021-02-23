Gibson Energy’s (GEI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.75.

Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.26. 1,860,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,396. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$10.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.72.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

